Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 1st Share





Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened. by Lilah Abrams

Pandemic Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: March 31st Share





Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened. by Lilah Abrams