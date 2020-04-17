Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 16th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 98

Total number of cases in Argentina: 2669

Total deaths so far: 122

Argentina to Retrieve Supplies From China (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Wednesday, Aerolíneas Argentinas announced that planes from Buenos Aires flying to China to collect medical supplies aiding in the national response to COVID-19 had departed — the first in a larger effort to contain the spread in the country

The planes will collect 13 tons of medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to aid the global response to the virus

Some Politicians Ignore Face Mask Recommendation at Olivos Meeting (La Nación)

During a meeting at Olivos with politicians around the country to discuss the nation’s debt proposals, many representatives sparked controversy by failing to wear a face mask

While only required in certain provinces, the national government recommended mass utilization in recent weeks

Though masks are required in the Buenos Aires province, many national leaders, including the President and Vice President, failed to wear it, at least in front of the cameras

2200 Argentines Stranded in Andorra (The Buenos Aires Times)

Through various media outlets, more than 2,200 Argentine in Andorra are demanding aid in returning to Argentina as they are currently stranded in the European nation

The stranded Argentines, most of whom were living in Andorra to serve as temporary workers at ski resorts, are calling on the government to accelerate efforts of repatriation, as many are concerned about their financial situation while abroad

While the government has yet to respond to these public pleas, it has announced that efforts of repatriation are prioritizing Argentine tourists on vacation before aiding workers abroad

President Fernández Admits “We are in a Virtual Default” (Infobae)

Addressing the country at a press conference regarding the national debt payments, President Fernández conceded that Argentina is in a “virtual default” on debt payments to creditor, proposing to to start repaying the debt to the bondholders in three years with a 62% haircut on interest

However, Fernández also emphasized that the country is not “taking advantage” of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy, and is committed to solving the problem of debt as soon as possible

Colombian Football Fans Stuck In Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

One month after 15 fans of Colombia’s Independiente de Medellín travelled to Buenos Aires to watch the team play Boca Juniors in the La Bombonera stadium in a Copa Libertadores group stage match, they remain stuck in the country, living in a hotel in Buenos Aires

After attempts to return home via Bolivia and Brazil, the fans have repeatedly been turned away at the border due to its national closure

While all the supporters tested negative for COVID-19, they remain unable to return home, but hope that the end of the quarantine in coming days will allow for the possibility

Government Officials Awaiting Significant Coronavirus Statistic: the R0 Count (La Nación)

In determining when to restart economic activity in the country, government officials are anxiously awaiting the basic reproductive number (R0), measuring the virus’s potential for transmission

The number is a calculation of how many people on average are infected by an infected person — with a rate of 3 or more indicating rapid spread and difficulty for containment (as in parts of the United States and Europe), and 1 or less indicating a high level of control over the virus

While projections hover around 2 in Argentina now, the statistic will help the government gain a better sense regarding the safety of lifting quarantine restrictions

President of Scientific Journalism Warns Against Diminished Standards of Quality During Race for Vaccine (Ministerio de Salud)