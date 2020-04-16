Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 15th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 128

Total number of cases in Argentina: 2571

Total deaths so far: 112

Government to Present Debt Offer (The Buenos Aires Times)

After Argentina’s government filed a statement with US Securities and Exchange Commission to issue more than US$50 billion in debt securities on Wednesday, proposals to bondholders are now expected in coming days, once the document is confirmed

While few details have been released, the Economic Minister, Martín Guzmán, has indicated that the country will seek an extended grace period for interest payments, propose longer maturities, decrease coupons, and possibly seek a “debt haircut”

Minister of Health Reports Unexpected Available Space in Intensive Care Units (La Nación)

On Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, announced that though the situation regarding the coronavirus in Argentina is still grave, the medical sector is far less overwhelmed than initially expected

As such, González García emphasized that more than half of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) remain empty and defended the country’s testing methodology as following WHO recommendations

How to Collect Emergency Household Income (La Nación)

Starting at midnight on Thursday, April 16th, Emergency Household Income (IFE) applicants lacking a bank account will be able to check the Anses page for approval of their order and select a mode of collection

Recipients will be entitled to check the data and choose the form of collection on a given day, starting tomorrow and ending next Monday, depending on the last number of their ID

There are 5 methods of collection available: through a personal bank account, collection from an ATM in the Link-BNA network, collection from an ATM in the Banelco network, credited to an DNI Bapro account, or with assistance from a branch of the local post office

Report Highlights Argentina’s Limited Work-From-Home Capacity (Infobae)

A report released on Wednesday by Center for the Implementation of Public Policies for Equity and Growth (CIPPEC), noted that just three million citizens in Argentina have successfully been able to transition their work to telework from home, with many industries not currently able to make the switch

While CIPPEC reported that between 27 to 29% of jobs are theoretically capable of being completed from home, but that the figure shrinks to 18% when access to a computer and internet is taken into account

The figures assert that about 8.5 million people are left without work in the national quarantine, of those originally participating in the labor force

Rise in Inflation and Food Prices During March (The Buenos Aires Times)

According to data published on Wednesday by the INDEC national statistics bureau, monthly inflation increased for the first time in four months, up to 3.3% during the month of March

The statistic is higher than the Central Bank’s initial prediction fo 2.6% and jumps in prices for food, education, and communication, though INDEC indicated that most of these price changes were affected by COVID-19

Due to decreased consumption and activity in April, economists predict that this acceleration will slow down during the month

Ministry of Health Recommends Continuation of Blood Donations (Argentina Ministry of Health)

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health Encouraged citizens to continue making blood donations to aid medical efforts

The Ministry announced that all donators will receive a permit to allow for public circulation during the time of their donation, and that hospitals are creating donation sites outside of regular locations to help protect from exposure to the coronavirus while donating

Secretary of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, stressed that each blood donation saves three lives of those in need of transfusion

Surge in New Cases as Death Rate Exceeds 100 in Argentina (Infobae)

As the total death count for the coronavirus reached 111 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported that the majority of these cases are of men, with the average age of 71

By Wednesday, about 25% of all confirmed cases had been discharged or were considered “recovered,” and the number of patients in Intensive Care Units remained stable at 117

The Ministry also included that the first case of the virus has appeared in the province of Chubut, one of the last three provinces that had not reported any cases

Report Indicates Possible Need for Social Distancing Through 2022 (The Buenos Aires Times)