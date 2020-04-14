Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 13th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 69

Total number of cases in Argentina: 2277

Total deaths so far: 98

President Fernández Extends Lockdown Though April 26th (The Buenos Aires Times)

After new reports displaying the effectivity of shelter-in-place orders at flattening the curve of new cases of coronavirus, President Fernández announced he would extend the national quarantine through the 26th of April

While the quarantine remains strict in urban centers, the president announced rural towns will have increased flexibility on the details of the quarantine, based on recommendations from local governors

Without a vaccine, the president stressed that lockdown is the only present solution to the pandemic, though stated there may be loosening of some restrictions — including greater bank operations and some allowances for outdoor exercise in the future (although not for the city of Buenos Aires in the foreseeable future)

Government to Guarantee Coronavirus Treatment Covered Through ART (Infobae)

The government announced its intention to legally consider COVID-19 as a “professional illness” to ensure that citizens who contract the virus under compulsory quarantine will not be refused coverage

After the government issues the decree, contraction of the virus will be covered under by labor risk insurance companies, (ART), which only provides protection for diseases specifically listed within its code

World Bank Predicts Contraction of Argentine Economy This Year (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, the World Bank announced its predictions regarding the Argentine economy for the present economic year — predicting that the economy will contract by 5.2%

However, it also asserts that if the government is able to preserve jobs, Argentina should resume growth quickly and the GDP should expand by more than 2 percent in 2021

The extent of the contraction aligns with predictions regarding neighboring Latin American nations, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Peru

Government Urges Greater Awareness For Adolescent Emotional Health During Coronavirus (Argentina Ministry of Health)

On Monday, the National Director of Adolescence, Juan Carlos Escobar, encouraged greater awareness for the emotional health of teenagers during the coronavirus pandemic as “social isolation, preventive and mandatory, causes a disruption in people’s daily lives that can translate into situations of irritability, anger, anxiety and even depression”

To address this need, the Ministry of Health provided recommendations to better protect the emotional health of this population, including: “enabling listening spaces inside the house where children can raise questions and questions regarding the pandemic, generating routines that order the day with sufficient flexibility so that they do not become a situation of tension, complementing schoolwork schedules with moments of entertainment and leisure, performing some daily physical activity to the extent space permits; incorporating young people into hygiene and home care tasks – without overloading women and evenly involving males, and sharing official information avoiding the alarmist content circulating on social media”

70 Different Vaccines For COVID-19 Currently In Production (Infobae)

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday that 70 vaccines for the coronavirus are currently being tested, with three currently proceeding with human-trials — one of which is taking place in China, and the others in the United States

The WHO announced its doubt that the virus will solely be contained through containment measures, and thus is relying on efforts to develop a vaccine

While vaccines typically take 10 years to reach the economic market after production begins, the WHO hopes to expedite the process to allow a vaccine to reach the public in the next year

World Health Organization Reports Coronavirus as Ten Times More Deadly Than H1N1 (La Nación)

On Monday, the WHO announced that based on recent statistics, it is clear that COVID-19 is about ten times more deadly than the H1N1 outbreak of 2009, and thus, a vaccine will be necessary to ultimately prevent its spread

The director of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also emphasized the rapid spread of the disease — with more than 1.7 million cases globally and more than 100,000 deaths

Debt Restructuring Will Be Affected By Coronavirus (The Buenos Aires Times)

In an interview with Jorge Fontevecchia on Monday, President Fernández announced that efforts to renegotiate US$68.8 billion in international debt with private creditors will be altered by the effects of the coronavirus

Despite S&P Global’s downgrading of Argentina to “selective default,” in the past week, the president emphasized his commitment to national health over economic concerns

Ministry of Health Updates with New Coronavirus Statistics (Argentina Ministry of Health)

During the daily briefing by the Argentine Ministry of Health, Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, underlined that recent statistics highlight that the majority of cases remain asymptomatic or mild, with only about 5% resulting in critical conditions

Vizzotti stressed the importance of preventing transition from asymptomatic carriers to vulnerable populations by limiting all circulation, ensuring all surfaces are regularly cleaned, and aerating environments

Government Efforts to Ensure Health of Trans and Non-Binary Citizens (Argentina Ministry of Health)