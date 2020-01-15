The 6 Best Places for American Style Breakfast in Buenos Aires

via Pinterest via Pinterest

So far, there are only three things I miss about the United States here in Buenos Aires. Having Broad City available on Hulu, ordering useless junk to my front door in just one click on Amazon, and starting my day with a big ‘ol breakfast. I mean, what’s not to love about bacon, egg and cheese? This combo literally descended from the heavens to forever transform what we expect from an American style breakfast. And if you’re anything like me, transitioning to tostadas and coffee from the endless options in the States can be a real culture shock. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good tostada, but nothing soaks up a hangover or starts the day right like cinnamon oatmeal or a tall stack of pancakes.

If you’ve got a hankering for a taste of the U.S. fret no longer, here are 6 delicious places to cure your next bout of medialuna-induced homesickness.

LAB New American Cuisine & Coffee Shop

I feel like I’m probably not supposed to play favorites in this list, but I’ll be honest, LAB makes it pretty darn hard. The food at LAB is American fare with a little twist, meaning they have deliciously modern interpretations of all your breakfast favorites like pancakes, avocado toast, and breakfast burritos with cilantro pesto. To pair, they serve some of the best coffee in the city and even brew their own Cold Brew Kombucha that I promise is worth a try. Both the Palermo and Belgrano locations have big open windows, giving a fresh airy feeling to go with the seasonally fresh food and killer playlist. Best of all, LAB has: All. Day. Breakfast. Yup, all day.

LAB New American Cuisine & Coffee Shop | Humboldt 1542 & Echeverría 1550 | Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM, Saturday and Feriados 10 AM – 8 PM | Website | Instagram

Chicken Bros

If you’re more of a late riser, Chicken Bros is definitely the breakfast place for you. Named by Playboy magazine as one of the best places to brunch in Buenos Aires, every Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 PM you can get your southern breakfast fix at their Sexy Sunday Brunch. While you may not be too inclined to take food advice from a nudie mag, we can promise that the fried chicken and waffles and live hip hop DJ are definitely worth dragging yourself out of bed for. Also on the menu are delicious homestyle pancakes, biscuits, and cured salmon. If that’s not enough, for an extra AR $250, you could get bottomless mimosas, bloody Marys and brunch punch to cure your hangover – or give your Sunday Funday an extra boost of fun.

Chicken Bros | Thames 1795 | Monday-Friday 7 PM – 12 AM, Saturday & Sunday 12 PM – 12 AM | Website | Instagram

Full City Coffee House

Fellow caffeine lovers, this one’s for you. Not only does Full City Coffee serve the best beans from Colombia, they also make a breakfast called “The American” that sticks true to its name. It includes crispy bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs, and delicious cream cheese that will transform your bland tostada into a slice of cheesy heaven. Tucked away in Palermo, the building has two floors and a cozy open-air patio. On the walls, there are eye-catching photos from different locations around the U.S. For our English expat friends, don’t fret – they would never forget about you. Full City also has a dish called “The British” that’ll make you feel like you’re back across the pond about to dive face-first into a big fry up.

Full City Coffee House | Thames 1535 | Tuesday – Friday 10 AM – 8 PM, Saturday 10:30 AM – 8 PM, Sunday 11 AM – 6 PM | Facebook | Instagram

Sheikob’s Bagels

No one, and I mean no one, does bagels like New York City. Thank god Buenos Aires was able to snag its very own New Yorker, because authentic NYC bagels are just a Subte ride away. At Sheikob’s, you can build your own bagel, choosing the type and the schmear, or you can opt for one of the exciting house bagel sammie combinations. If you’re feeling adventurous, “El Mexicano” has cream cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, and cilantro. If not, they have the classics like smoked salmon or bacon, egg and cheese. If for some reason you can’t make it to their shop on Uriarte, that’s okay. Just keep your eyes peeled for their iconic bagel bicycle pop-up that delivers their tasty treats to locations all over the city.

Shaeikob’s Bagels | Uriarte 1386 | Tuesday – Friday 9 AM – 4PM, Saturday – Sunday 10:30 AM – 5 PM | Facebook | Instagram

Jay’s American Breakfast

Imagine IHOP, but like way, way better. That’s what you’ll find at Jay’s, which is undoubtedly the Mecca of American breakfast food in Buenos Aires. With its wooden tables and classic coffee mugs, there’s something pleasantly nostalgic about this NYC style diner. And in the true spirit of American consumerism, they make all the classics, all day long. It’s great for all kinds of breakfast cravings, but when you’re jonesing for something sweet, Jay’s is the perfect stop. They serve waffles and pancakes stacked up high with powdered sugar, fruit, and whipped cream on top. They also have real maple syrup, which believe it or not, is kind of an accomplishment in Argentina.

Jay’s American Breakfast | Beruti 2640 | Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 11 PM, Saturday 8:30 AM – 7 PM | Website | Facebook | Instagram

Farinelli

While you may not associate a place like Farinelli with anything quintessentially American, their weekend brunch is here to amazing and delight you. Created with seasonally fresh and high-quality ingredients, the breakfast menu is reminiscent of something you might find along the west coast at a hip little spot that celebs frequent. Their current menu features eggs any way, avocado toast, hash browns, and salchicha parrillera. But what really sets this place apart is their light and tasty homemade yogurt and granola duo. Farinelli also has mixed greens and other fresh sides to tack onto your breakfast, making it the perfect place for when you want to satisfy your American style craving, but don’t want to walk away feeling greasy and guilty.

Farinelli | Arroyo 900, Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM, Saturday 11 AM – 5 PM | Bulnes 2707, Monday- Saturday 8 AM – 8PM, Sunday 10 AM – 8 PM | Website | Instagram