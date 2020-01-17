5 More Alternative Museums to Visit in Buenos Aires

Museo Del Humor via Buenos Aires Ciudad Museo Del Humor via Buenos Aires Ciudad

Back in March, we gave you a top-notch listicle of 5 Alternative Museums to Visit in Buenos Aires. Well now we are back, and niche-r (?) than ever, with another five museums that you’ve probably never heard of. In the spirit of exploration, we’ve searched far and wide to find a few great museums that’ll take you off the beaten path and lend a new perspective of the city that you choose to call home. Read on for five more funky museums that will pique your interest and make for a great conversation starter on your next Tinder date.

Museo Del Humor

What started as a Munich beer house in 1927 has now found a new life among the top museums in Buenos Aires. The Art Deco style building was converted to the Museo del Humor, also affectionately known as MuHu, in 2012, and takes up residence in the posh Puerto Madero neighborhood (the structure is a welcome change from those too-shiny skyscrapers the barrio is known for). With over 100 works on display, the museum educates visitors about the history, identity and international relevance of Argentine comic strips. Illustrations range from topics like culture and politics to generally scathing satire. With a strong emphasize on the golden age of comics, the MuHu prides itself on leaving visitors with important historical knowledge and (hopefully) a good laugh.

Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 11 AM – 6PM | Saturday, Sunday, Holidays, 10 AM – 8 PM | Av. De Los Italianos 851 | Web

Museo Nacional de la Historia del Traje

Fashion freaks and chic peas, this one’s for you. Beyond its iconic pink exterior, the Museo Nacional de la Historia del Traje (phew, that’s a mouthful) houses over 9,000 items that show us how Argentines of the past dressed to impress. Beyond displaying the kitschy, retro, and cool, this museum explores the way that dress can be used as a vehicle to shape our identities and communicate socially. With a mix of clothes, accessories, photographs, and sketches on display, visitors are able to learn about the way that trends take shape and just how political fashion can really be. The items on display range from the 18th century all the way through to the present. With rotating exhibits, recreation areas, a café, and a library that’s stocked with everything one would want to know about petticoats, there are over 9,000 reasons to keep on going back.

Tuesday – Sunday, 11 AM – 7 PM | Chile 832 | Free | Web | Instagram | Facebook

Buque Museo Fragata Sarmiento

Ahoy! If you’re looking for something exciting to do, grab your first mate and head over to Puerto Madero to see two Argentine naval ships that have been repurposed into floating museums. This dynamic duo, the ARA Uruguay and the ARA Sarmiento, each have their own exciting histories to share. The ARA Uruguay was built in 1874, making it the oldest Argentine navy ship still afloat. It’s also notable for its heroic 1903 rescue of a stranded Swedish ship from Antarctica. The ARA Sarmiento, its younger (but still cute) sister, represented Argentina at the opening of the Panama Canal in 1914 and was declared a National Historic Monument in 1962 after a long life of service. Both ships have now been updated into navy museums and are permanently moored. Visitors are able to access the boilers, machine rooms, bunks, and decks. They also have access to sailing equipment, photographs, and historical documents detailing life out at sea for former crews. This museum is a great opportunity to learn about crusty seamen and spend an afternoon on the water.

Monday – Sunday, 10 AM – 7 PM | Juana Manuela Gorriti 600, Dock 3 & 4 | Web

Museo Criollo de Los Corrales

Way, way, way off the beaten path, in the neighborhood of Mataderos, a truly Argentine experience awaits. The Criollo Museum of Los Corales, founded in July 1963, brings the countryside to the city every Sunday. The museum harkens back to the golden era of gauchos and creole traditions, providing a great break from the bustle of the Buenos Aires. With six rooms full of gaucho clothing, modeled animals, uniforms, weapons, and more, the museum serves as a tell-all for what life was like in the OG meat-packing district of Buenos Aires. Visitors learn all about criollo food, the national sport Pato, and other cultural practices. There’s even old carriages, a vintage bar, a cistern and a patio, meaning a visit to this museum is basically a one-way ticket back in time.

Sundays, 11 AM – 7:30 PM | Av. de los Corrales 6436 | AR $15 | Web | Facebook

Museo Penitenciario Antonio Ballvé

In 1760, when Antonio Masella, Italian architect, designed a building to be located in the neighborhood of San Telmo, he definitely had no idea that it would one day be transformed into a women’s prison. What is now the Antonio Ballvé Prison Museum was initially constructed as a retirement home for elderly priests of the Jesuit order. But things changed in 1767 when the Jesuits were run out of Buenos Aires and the building became a hospital, next a warehouse, and then a debtor’s prison. Finally, toward the end of the 19th century it was converted into a correctional facility for women which operated until 1974. In 1978 it reopened its doors to the public as a museum for historical and cultural preservation. At the museum, visitors can see exhibits, photographs, uniforms, weapons, and documents that tell its story and also that of the Argentine prison system. On the complex there are preserved cells, a chapel from 1734 and a sunny, open-air patio.

Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 2 PM – 6 PM | Humberto Primo 378 | Free | Web | Facebook